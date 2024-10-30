Amman Stock Exchange Closes Down 0.16 Percent

Amman, October 30 (Petra) – The Amman (ASE) concluded its trading session on Wednesday, registering a decline of 0.16 percent to close at 2,399 points.The trading volume reached 2.7 million shares, with a total value of JD3.4 million, generated from 1,920 transactions.An analysis of the closing prices revealed that 30 companies experienced an increase in their share prices, while 30 companies saw a decrease. Additionally, the share prices of 30 other companies remained stable.

