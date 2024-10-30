Jordan Condoles Spain Over Deadly Valencia Floods

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) - Jordan's of Foreign and Expatriates extended its heartfelt condolences to Spain following the deadly floods, triggered by a hurricane, that struck the Valencia region in eastern Spain, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah conveyed Jordan's solidarity with the Spanish and people during this challenging time. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for those injured.

