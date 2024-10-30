Turkish Ambassador Reaffirms Strategic Partnership With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- Turkish Ambassador to Jordan, Erdem Ozan, underscored the longstanding and robust ties between Jordan and Turkiye, affirming both countries' commitment to advancing their strategic partnership.Ambassador Ozan's remarks were made during a reception at the St. Regis Hotel in Amman on Monday, held to mark the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye.Ozan highlighted the shared vision and cooperation between Jordan and Turkiye under the guidance of their leaders, noting that both countries are prepared to confront modern challenges together for the benefit of regional stability and prosperity."As we begin the second century of our Republic in Turkiye, we remain deeply troubled by the continuing injustices faced by our Palestinian brothers," Ozan stated. "Turkiye stands firm in solidarity, committed to supporting their rights and dignity."Reflecting on Turkiye's history, Ozan honored the sacrifices of Turkish founding fathers, particularly Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and the countless heroes who contributed to Turkiye's independence over the past century.Ozan also expressed appreciation to Jordan for the warm welcome extended to Turkish nationals living in the Kingdom, saying, "Thousands of Turkish citizens, myself included, are honored to be part of the Jordanian community, bound by shared culture, values, and traditions."The ambassador further acknowledged the contributions of several Turkish organizations in Jordan, including the Yunus Emre Institute, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA), Turkish Airlines, and the Turkish Embassy team, commending their dedication and professionalism.The event included a message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, broadcast for Turkish citizens on the occasion. It was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, Mayor of Amman Yousef Shawarbeh, Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Ambassador Sami Ghousheh, and other officials, ambassadors, journalists, and guests.