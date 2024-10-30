Israel Kills 102 Gazans Over Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 30 (Petra) - Israeli forces have committed five massacres in Gaza over the past 24 hours, killing 102 Palestinians and injuring 287 others, direly in need of urgent medical attention, Gaza of announced.According to the ministry's daily report, multiple remain trapped under debris and scattered on roads, with ambulance and civil defense teams struggling to access these areas due to continued hostilities.Since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, the ministry reported the cumulative death toll has jumped to 43,163 victims with 10,510 others injured.