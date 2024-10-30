Senate Members Sworn In To Begin Duties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 30 (Petra) – Members of the Senate took the constitutional oath on Wednesday, formally commencing their duties in a session chaired by Senate President Faisal Fayez.The 30th Senate, since the establishment of Jordan's two-chamber parliamentary system in 1947, is composed of 69 members, representing half the number of members in the Lower House of Parliament.As outlined in Article 80 of the Constitution, each Senate and Lower House member is required to swear an oath of loyalty to the King and the homeland before assuming their role, pledging to uphold the Constitution, serve the nation, and faithfully execute their entrusted responsibilities.Fayez expressed his gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah II for the royal confidence bestowed upon the Senate members, which he described as both a source of pride and a solemn responsibility. He affirmed the Senate's commitment to work diligently towards national advancement, guided by His Majesty's vision for a resilient Jordan that can overcome challenges and continue its progress across various fields."We take pride in our beloved King, who steers the nation with wisdom and skill amid regional turmoil, ensuring that Jordan's flag flies high and that our nation remains free, generous, and sovereign," Fayez stated."For over a century, Jordan has achieved success in all domains. Thanks to the leadership's wisdom, the people's awareness, and the strength of our security services, armed forces, and established institutions, Jordan has maintained its stability and moves forward with confidence toward the future."