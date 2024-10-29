Pleasant Autumn Weather To Prevail Tuesday, Instability Expected Later This Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Pleasant autumn weather settles over Jordan on Tuesday, especially across the high mountain areas, with moderate temperatures in other regions. Scattered clouds appear at various altitudes, accompanied by easterly to southeasterly moderate winds.On Wednesday, atmospheric instability will bring a slight temperature drop and increased cloud cover. Showers are expected in the eastern and southeastern areas, potentially heavy and accompanied by thunder in brief periods. Central regions may also see light rain, with moderate easterly to southeasterly winds occasionally raising dust, especially in the Badia.This period of instability is forecast to persist through Thursday, with irregular rainfall across the Kingdom. Wind conditions will remain easterly to southeasterly, intensifying at times, stirring up dust primarily in the Badia. By Friday, clouds at multiple altitudes and scattered rain showers are anticipated in the northern, central, and eastern regions, with brief, light rain possible in southwestern areas.Unstable conditions are also expected on Friday, with clouds at various altitudes and irregular rain showers across northern, central, and eastern regions. At the same time, southwestern areas may see brief, light rain. Winds will continue from the east to southeast, sometimes raising dust, particularly in the Badia.Expected high and low temperatures for Tuesday are 26 C and 13 C in East Amman, 24 C and 11 C in West Amman, 23 C and 12 C in the Northern Highlands, 22 C and 11 C in the Sharah Highlands, 34 C and 21 C at the Dead Sea, and 33 C and 21 C in Aqaba.