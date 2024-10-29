Interior Minister Meets Tunisian Counterpart And Commander Of The Italian Carabinieri
10/29/2024 2:18:24 AM
Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met separately yesterday with Minister of Interior of Tunisia H E Khaled Nouri, and General Commander of the national gendarmerie (Carabinieri) of Italy H E Lieutenant General Teo Luzi (pictured), who are currently visiting the country to participate in the opening of the 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar exhibition and conference. The two meetings dealt with discussing several topics of joint interest, and cooperation especially in the security fields, as well as ways to support and develop it.
