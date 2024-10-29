10101.Art Announces A Partnership With Art For All, Gulf Region's Exclusive Art Provider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glam Factory Foundry

10101, an art ecosystem allowing individuals to become co-owners of the real physical masterpieces, has partnered up with Art For All – the UAE's art hub.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Another step to the art has been made. 10101 , an art ecosystem allowing individuals to become co-owners of the real physical masterpieces, has partnered up with Art For All – the UAE's hub to arts and culture – the ecosystem is lending its Andy Warhol's“Campbell's Soup Cans II: Scotch Broth 55” painting to showcase it at“The Glam Factory” exhibition.“The Glam Factory” has been held since September 20 in Foundry , a progressive art space located in the heart of Dubai. The exhibition features more than 100 original masterpieces by Andy Warhol: from his early days as an illustrator to the infamous silk prints. The collection includes famous portraits of Marylin Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Mao Zedong. Notably,“Campbell's Soup Cans II: Scotch Broth 55” provided by 10101 is also displayed at the exhibit. It's an iconic print from Warhol's second“Soup Cans” series, created in 1969.The exhibition will run up until October 31, so there's still time to explore Warhol's genius and learn about the new approach to art ownership. However, this is just the beginning of future collaborations between the innovative project and a classic solution for the art market.10101 is a leading-edge art ecosystem that allows individuals to become co-owners of renowned masterpieces by Dalí, Warhol, Picasso, Banksy and others. The project is spearheaded by seasoned professional Alina Krot – a driving force behind this innovation.10101's collection of original physical paintings is available at Monada Art Gallery located in the Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai. Apart from Warhol's“Soup Cans”, the place boasts other world-renowned paintings, such as“Turf War” by Banksy,“Portrait of Dora Maar” by Picasso, Dali's“Tree Man with Flayed Heart” and more.In 2002, Rania Ashur founded Art For All, driven by a desire to deliver exceptional family entertainment experiences to Dubai and beyond. The team collaborated with renowned international theatre production companies to bring these experiences to life. This year, Rania and the team brought Andy Warhol to Dubai for the first time and threw“The Glam Factory” exhibition, curated by Nada Ghandour, Doctor in History of Art and expert in modern and contemporary art.The collaboration between 10101 and Art For All promises to be fruitful. While the exhibition brought iconic Pop Art to a new audience, 10101 saw the opportunity to subtly introduce the concept of art tokenization to a traditionally-minded exhibition audience. Tokenizing an artwork means creating its digital copy as a set of tokens that act as digital certificates of ownership. This process allows for collective ownership of artworks, making fine art more reachable. By framing the benefits in clear and relatable terms, 10101 paves the way for mass adoption of this revolutionary ownership model.Alina, CEO of 10101, celebrates this as a testament to the adaptability of traditional art organizations. "These institutions, such as Art For All", she explains, "are more open to new challenges than we might think. They're eager to embrace the future and connect with a web-savvy generation. All they need is the right tools. 10101 provides that path, and this partnership is just the beginning of many exciting collaborations that will transform the global art market."

Alex Kurbatov

10101



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.