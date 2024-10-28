Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Eyeing Response To U.S. Recommendation To Impose Sanctions On Russian Titanium, Palladium

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The Biden administration aims to weaken Russia's stability through sanctions, limiting its ability to sustain its war efforts in Ukraine.

Imposing sanctions on Russian titanium and palladium would create several strategic advantages for the U.S. Sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium could be especially advantageous for existing producers and emerging palladium projects outside of Russia.

The United States recently called on its Group of Seven (“G7”) allies to consider imposing sanctions on Russian titanium and palladium supplies, a move that, if approved, could have a profound impact on global metals markets as well as on Russia's economy ( ). Companies operating in the metals sector, including

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) , majority owner and operator of the Waterberg PGM Project in South Africa, are watching closely to see what action the G7 might take.

“Biden administration officials floated the [sanction] possibility during a meeting of G7 deputy finance ministers on Tuesday in Washington,” a Bloomberg article reported.“Finance officials from around the world have gathered in the U.S. capital for annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN