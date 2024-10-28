Holocaust survivor asks Harris to issue apology to ‘all victims of Hitler’

(MENAFN) A Holocaust survivor, Jerry Wartski, has publicly urged presidential nominee Kamala Harris to apologize to all of Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich for her recent comparison of her opponent, Donald Trump, to the notorious Nazi dictator. The appeal was made in a released by Trump’s campaign, which circulated widely on social media.



Wartski, who is 94 years old and a former prisoner of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II, shared his personal experiences to underscore his point. He highlighted the profound impact of Hitler's actions, stating that the dictator invaded Poland in 1939 when Wartski was just nine years old, resulting in the murder of his parents and most of his family. After relocating to the United States, Wartski has spent his life as a real estate investor and now serves as the honorary president of the Israel Heritage Foundation, a bipartisan pro-Israel organization.



In the video, Wartski expressed his outrage over Harris's remarks, asserting, "For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I have ever heard in my 75 years living in the US." He emphasized that his understanding of Hitler's atrocities far exceeds anything Harris might grasp in a thousand lifetimes.



Harris’s comments came in response to interviews with Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, who alleged that Trump had privately praised Hitler during his presidency, claiming that the former president mentioned “more than once” that Hitler “did some good things.” Trump’s team has firmly denied these allegations.



Wartski's passionate plea reflects the deep sensitivities surrounding discussions of the Holocaust and the implications of drawing parallels between contemporary political figures and historical tyrants. His call for Harris to reconsider her statements serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of history on the present political discourse.

