Excite Medical's Bi-Annual Decompression Mastermind Highlights DRX9000 Advancements In Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression

Dr. Peter Birchler Speaking at the Decompression Mastermind 2024 – Dr. Birchler Shares His Experience with the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine

Amanda Gabro, BS Speaking at the Decompression Mastermind 2024 – Amanda Gabro, BS Sharing New DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Research

Dr. William R. Martin, MD, shared the remarkable capabilities of the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine at the October 2024 Decompression Mastermind.

Dr. Terry R. Yochum, DC, DACBR, reviewed radiology at the October 2024 Decompression Mastermind.

Dr. Sunny Kim, MD, FAAPMR, shares his experience in regenerative medicine and the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression technology 2024.

Top experts gather to explore innovations in DRX9000 technology, spinal decompression, and regenerative medicine at Excite Medical's premier educational event.

- William R. Martin, MDORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Excite Medical, the company behind the DRX9000 , recently hosted its Bi-Annual Decompression Mastermind from October 18th to 20th at the Marriott Orlando Airport Lakeside, attracting top medical professionals to explore advancements in spinal decompression , radiology, regenerative medicine, and other healthcare fields. This premier event also offered attendees continuing education credits in select approved states.Among the many impactful presentations, Amanda Gabro, BS, a chiropractic student at the National University of Health Sciences in Florida, shared a compelling case study on cervical disc herniation recently presented at the American Chiropractic Association. Her case study featured a 35-year-old female patient diagnosed with a C5/C6 disc extrusion (posterior lateral) who was treated on the DRX9000 Cervical spinal decompression machine at the University of South Florida. The results were impressive, showing a 2 mm reduction in herniation size after just 20 sessions.A highlight of the Mastermind was a lecture by Dr. William Martin, MD, a Stanford-educated radiologist with over 30 years of experience in interventional radiology. Dr. Martin, considered a legend and pioneer in non-surgical spinal decompression, shared his extensive knowledge on using non-surgical decompression to address complex disc pathologies. His groundbreaking study, published in the Journal of Neurosurgery, was the first to demonstrate that the internal disc pressure could be reduced by over 200 mmHg non-surgically through non-surgical spinal decompression. This pioneering research, now with over 200 citations, set the foundation for current decompression technology, inspiring advancements in non-invasive treatment options for spinal conditions. Dr. Martin's study can be accessed here.Reflecting on his commitment to spinal decompression, Dr. Martin said, "I left hospital work to move into private practice primarily to provide non-surgical spinal decompression to the public. I chose the DRX9000 spinal decompression machine because it utilizes the logarithmic curve pull as the VAX-D machine used in my study. Not only does the DRX9000 pull using the logarithmic curve, but it also places the patient in a comfortable supine position. Additionally, both the DRX9000 Lumbar and DRX9000 Cervical models can target specific disc levels with their advanced tower systems and precise technologies."Dr. Sunny Kim, MD, FAAPMR, a specialist in pain management and regenerative medicine, contributed to the event by discussing innovative approaches that combine regenerative medicine with spinal decompression. Dr. Kim explained,“Integrating regenerative medicine with the DRX9000 spinal decompression system opens new possibilities for non-invasive, patient-centered care. By enhancing the body's natural healing potential, we aim to deliver improved, long-term outcomes for patients suffering from chronic back pain.”The Decompression Mastermind fostered an environment of education, networking, and collaboration among healthcare providers. Other highlights included Dr. Terry R. Yochum, DC, DACBR, FACCR's detailed MRI review session and Dr. Robert D. Jackson, DC's lecture on adjustment techniques to complement spinal decompression therapy. Mr. Saleem Musallam, CEO of Excite Medical, also announced the launch of the American Spinal Decompression Society, which aims to advance non-surgical spinal decompression across the profession. To pre-register and to be the first to learn about the American Spinal Decompression Society, please go to SpinalDecompressionSociety.A special session featured an insightful interview conducted by Mr. Saleem Musallam with Dr. Cassidy Boelk, DC and Dr. Peter Birchler, DC, two respected chiropractors renowned for their success in providing non-surgical spinal decompression. Their firsthand experiences and professional insights offered invaluable guidance to the chiropractors in attendance. Dr. Nathan Schilaty, DC, PhD shared recent research findings from USF's Department of Neurosurgery, where the DRX9000 and DRX9000C are used in conservative care.Live demonstrations of the DRX9000 and DRX9000C enabled healthcare professionals to observe the machines' capabilities firsthand, underscoring the devices' role in over 1,200 healthcare centers globally. For healthcare providers interested in upgrading to or adding the DRX9000 non-surgical spinal decompression machine to their practice, Excite Medical is currently offering lease specials in the US for $1,000-$1,200 per month (depending on terms). For more information and detailed options, please reach out via email at ....About Excite MedicalExcite Medical is a leading innovator in non-surgical spinal decompression technology, with its flagship device, the DRX9000, used worldwide to help alleviate chronic low back pain and sciatica associated with herniated and degenerative discs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Excite Medical is committed to advancing non-surgical spinal decompression through education, research, and professional collaboration. The company serves over 1,200 healthcare centers globally and partners with universities and research institutions to further study and develop spinal decompression technology. For more information, visit ExciteMedical.About the DRX9000The DRX9000 is an advanced, FDA-cleared non-surgical spinal decompression device designed to relieve low back pain, sciatica, and other conditions associated with herniated and degenerative discs. Using a unique logarithmic curve pull pattern, the DRX9000 can reduce internal disc pressure by over 200 mmHg, as demonstrated in a landmark study by Dr. William R. Martin, MD. The device operates with precision, offering targeted decompression to the lumbar spine and helping restore disc function non-invasively. Widely adopted by healthcare providers globally, the DRX9000 has become a cornerstone in conservative spine care, providing a safe, effective alternative to surgery for patients worldwide.About the University of South Florida (USF) and Spinal Decompression ResearchThe University of South Florida (USF) is a premier research institution, designated as a Tier One research university and a Preeminent State Research University, highlighting its commitment to excellence in research, innovation, and education. Additionally, USF is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), a selective group of North America's top research institutions. These accolades are noteworthy as they recognize USF's commitment to high standards in research that impact critical fields in medicine, technology, and beyond.USF's Department of Neurosurgery actively explores the benefits of non-surgical spinal decompression using the DRX9000 and DRX9000C devices, contributing to the growing body of evidence supporting non-invasive treatments for spinal conditions. Through partnerships with organizations like Excite Medical, USF continues to expand its impact in regenerative and conservative care, enhancing the field of spinal decompression and improving patient outcomes across the healthcare landscape.Excite Medical's commitment to non-surgical spinal decompression extends beyond clinical training; the upcoming Excite Medical Marketing Decompression Workshop in Tampa, Florida, will support DRX9000 owners and private clinic owners in improving their marketing efforts. More information is available at MarketingDecompression.Disclaimer: The information presented at the Decompression Mastermind, including any discussions on the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression technology and regenerative medicine, reflects the views and experiences of individual speakers and contributors. It is not intended as medical advice or as a substitute for consulting with a licensed healthcare professional. The DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine is FDA-cleared, but individual results may vary, and all treatments should be considered in consultation with a qualified healthcare provider. Excite Medical and its affiliates make no guarantees regarding treatment outcomes.

