Iranian Border Guards Shoot Afghan Refugees 6 Injured Transferred To Nimruz

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local sources report that after the shooting by Iranian border guards on Afghan refugees, six individuals were recently transferred from Pakistan to Nimruz province.

The news site Hal Vash, sharing images of Afghan refugees, reported that dozens of Afghan refugees, including six injured individuals, were attacked by Iranian border guards at the Kalgani border.

According to sources, the condition of two Afghan refugees is reported to be critical.

According to videos released by Hal Vash, the refugees stated that groups of 50, totaling around 300 people, were trying to enter Iran when they encountered an ambush by Iranian forces.

The refugees reported that after the attack, they fled to Pakistan. After several days of efforts, they managed to return to Nimruz with the help of Pakistani forces.

Despite nearly 20 days having passed, the results of the Taliban's investigation have not yet been made clear.

According to reports, over 250 Afghan refugees were killed in the Kalgani border region, located between Pakistan and Iran, as a result of gunfire.

Several UN agencies, including UNAMA, have called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Hal Vash, which covers news in Sistan and Baluchestan, cited sources stating that dozens of Afghan refugees, including six injured, were transferred to Nimruz by the Pakistani army on Sunday, October 27.

One refugee recounted,“We were a group of 300 people divided into groups of 50 to cross the border, but we were ambushed by Iranian border forces. Dozens were killed and injured, and we had to flee to Pakistan.

The incident raises serious concerns about the violation of human rights and the protection of refugee rights by the Iranian authorities.

Reports of attacks, injuries, and forced deportations highlight the urgent need for international organizations to address these ongoing issues and ensure the safety of vulnerable refugees.

Amid the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Afghan refugees continue to face harassment, violence, and forced deportation by neighboring countries.

The lack of security and basic protections for these refugees not only violates international norms but also adds to the suffering of those fleeing a conflict-ridden homeland.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram