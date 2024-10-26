ABTA – ABHTA To Host  2025 CHTA Caribbean Marketplace, The Destination’S 2Nd Largest MICE Event!

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST JOHN'S, Antigua – Antigua and Barbuda proudly welcomed members of the Caribbean Hospitality and Association (CHTA) to its shores, marking a major milestone as the destination prepares to host the prestigious 43rd edition of the CHTA annual event in May 2025 . CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma and president Sanovnik Destang made the formal announcement, highlighting the significance of this gathering for the Caribbean tourism and hospitality industry.

Minister Charles 'Max' Fernandez, of tourism; Colin James, CEO, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA); Craig Marshall, chairman, Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) and Patrice Simon, executive director, Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) were all in attendance when this announcement was made.

As the host country, Antigua and Barbuda will provide a platform for industry leaders, stakeholders, and tourism experts from across the Caribbean to discuss hospitality trends, explore tourism innovations, and foster regional collaborations. The event promises to spotlight Antigua and Barbuda as a premier destination for both tourism and investment, offering a unique opportunity to enhance its global profile.

The CHTA conference is well known for its robust agenda, which includes valuable networking opportunities, exhibitions, and keynote presentations by influential figures in hospitality and tourism. Hosting this event is expected to bring significant attention to the twin-island nation, further cementing its position as a leading player in the Caribbean tourism market.

