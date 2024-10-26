Boeing’S Space Division On The Chopping Block: A Titan’S Fall From Grace

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Boeing, once a giant in space exploration, now faces a stark reality. The company is thinking about selling its space division.



This includes the troubled Starliner spacecraft and work on the International Space Station. Boeing's new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, is behind this bold move.



For years, Boeing stood shoulder to shoulder with NASA. They worked on famous projects like the Apollo missions. They helped build the space station too. But times have changed.



SpaceX has taken Boeing's place as NASA's go-to partner. Money troubles plague Boeing. A big union strike has stopped much of its plane-making.



Its space projects are late and cost too much. These problems have forced Boeing to rethink its future in space. The Starliner spacecraft shows how far Boeing has fallen.







NASA gave Boeing more money than SpaceX to make a spaceship. But Starliner has had many problems. It failed a test flight in 2019. More delays followed. Boeing lost over $1.5 billion on this project alone.



NASA wanted two companies to fly astronauts to space. This plan would give them a backup. But Boeing's troubles have left NASA relying mostly on SpaceX.

A New Era for NASA and Private Industry

Recently, NASA even kept astronauts in space longer. They waited for a SpaceX flight instead of using Starliner. Boeing might sell its space work to another company.



They've talked to Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin wants to fly missions for NASA too. This sale could change how private companies work with NASA.



The space station adds another wrinkle to this story. NASA plans to stop using it around 2030. This puts Boeing's work there in doubt. The company must decide if it's worth keeping this part of its business.



Ortberg, Boeing 's new leader, wants to fix the company's problems. He's looking at every part of the business. He thinks Boeing should do less but do it well. This might mean leaving the space business behind.



This possible sale shows how space exploration is changing. New companies like SpaceX are taking the lead. Old giants like Boeing are struggling to keep up. The future of space travel might look very different from its past.



Boeing's choice will affect more than just the company. It could change how NASA works with private companies. It might alter plans for future space missions. The space industry watches closely as this story unfolds.

