Russian Army Loses Another 1,690 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 26, 2024 amount to nearly 687,600 invaders, including another 1,690 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,109 enemy tanks (+12 in the past day), 18,332 armored combat (+45), 19,782 artillery systems (+29), 1,240 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 984 air defense systems (+2), 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 17,726 unmanned aerial vehicles (+56), 2,625 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 27,460 motor vehicles (+95), and 3,541 special equipment units (+6).

Information is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 25, as of 22:00, 142 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front.