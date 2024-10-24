Cancer Patient Dies As 13-Day Road Blockade In Parachinar Hampers Medical Access

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kurram: The ongoing closure of the Peshawar-Parachinar main highway for the past 13 days has prevented patients from accessing timely medical treatment, leading to the death of a 28-year-old engineer, Karar Hussain, due to lack of care. This marks the second death this week linked to the road blockade.

According to and hospital sources, Karar Hussain, a resident of Zeraan and a cancer patient, was unable to reach Peshawar for his chemotherapy. His brother, Dilawar Hussain, expressed his grief, stating,“The road closures have extinguished the light of his life.” Karar had previously been a top student at Peshawar Model School and College.

Earlier this week, six-year-old Syed Shah Hussain also passed away due to lack of medical treatment. Dr. Mir Hasan Jan, Medical Superintendent at Parachinar Hospital, explained that referring critical patients to Peshawar has become a major challenge due to the blocked routes, exacerbating the hospital's oxygen shortages and other difficulties.

Tribal leader Jalal Bangash highlighted that the closure had caused severe shortages of fuel, food supplies, and medicines in the region, leaving residents in dire straits. Additionally, the suspension of 3G and 4G services for three weeks has disrupted students' access to online classes.

The road closure was imposed following an October 12 attack on a government convoy, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people.