Singapore's BNPL Market To Triple To US$3.7B By 2032, Young Consumers Lead Adoption: ROSHI Study Media Outreach Newswire APAC

SINGAPORE - 24 October 2024 - ROSHI, a leading fintech company reshaping digital lending across Southeast Asia, today released a comprehensive report on the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) in Singapore and its implications for the broader region. The study reveals a seismic shift in consumer credit preferences, with Millennials and Gen Z at the forefront of BNPL adoption.



Singapore's BNPL market is projected to grow from US$1.2 billion in 2022 to US$3.7 billion by 2032, representing a paradigm shift in consumer financing.BNPL transactions are 70% larger than average credit card purchases, indicating a significant impact on spending patterns.42.1% of consumers choose BNPL for better terms, compared to only 17.5% for credit cards, showing a clear shift away from traditional credit options.BNPL user base has expanded to 1.9 million Singaporeans by 2022, with market share expected to increase by 3% from 2022 to 2027.Under-35 consumers represent the majority of BNPL users, signaling a generational shift in credit preferences."Our research clearly shows that BNPL is not just a trend, but a fundamental shift in how younger generations approach credit and spending," said Amir Nada, CEO of ROSHI. "As a fintech leader in Southeast Asia, we're at the forefront of this revolution, developing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Millennials and Gen Z."The report highlights that younger consumers prefer BNPL due to easier access, minimal credit checks, and an aversion to traditional credit card debt. This shift presents both challenges and opportunities for traditional financial institutions and emerging fintechs alike."The BNPL boom in Singapore is just the beginning," added Trịnh Mai Thanh, Lead Researcher at ROSHI. "We're seeing similar trends across Southeast Asia, indicating a broader regional shift in consumer financing preferences."ROSHI's report also examines the potential risks and benefits of BNPL for consumers and the wider economy. While BNPL offers increased purchasing flexibility, the report emphasizes the need for responsible lending practices and financial literacy programs to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.