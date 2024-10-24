عربي


Ezdan Holding Group Posts Net Profit Of QR204.2M In Third Quarter


10/24/2024 4:50:12 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, showing a net profit of QR204.2m during Q3-2024 compared to QR219.7m in Q3-2023.
The earnings per share reached QR0.008 in Q3-2024 compared to QR0.008 in Q3-2023.

MENAFN24102024000063011010ID1108814707


The Peninsula

