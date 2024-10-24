Egypt, Niger Discuss Cooperation In Health Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, received his counterpart, Garba Hakimi, Minister of Health of Niger, as part of enhancing cooperation in various fields.





The meeting was held within the activities of the second edition of the Global on Population, Health and Development 2024, which is held under the slogan“Human Development: For a Sustainable Future.”





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the of Health and Population, explained that the meeting witnessed discussions on cooperation and exchange of support between the two countries in the fields of primary and preventive health care and family planning.





Cooperation in the field of exchanging expertise was also discussed by receiving medical delegations from Niger, to learn about the work systems in the Egyptian health system and benefit from Egyptian expertise in the fields of research sciences, pharmaceutical and medical industries.





The official spokesperson added that the two sides stressed the importance of exchanging experts from Egyptian and Nigerian doctors with the aim of qualifying and raising the efficiency of all workers in the fields of health care and nursing, in accordance with the latest protocols and modern scientific methods based on evidence and health technologies.





The Deputy Prime Minister announced sending 5 tons of medical aid to Niger to prevent the risk of floods, in line with the Egyptian state's belief in its humanitarian role towards African countries. The meeting also discussed cooperation mechanisms in the file on encouraging medical tourism in Egypt, in addition to the file on organ transplantation.





The Minister of Health of Niger expressed his country's keenness to cooperate with the Egyptian state, given its highly skilled human resources and cadres, pointing out his country's keenness to provide all the necessary support tools to continue this fruitful cooperation between the two countries and raise the efficiency of health systems in both countries.