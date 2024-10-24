National Boxers Shine At IBA Youth World Boxing Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Three Azerbaijani boxers have started IBA Youth World Boxing
Championships 2024 in Montenegro with a victory,
Azernews reports.
Although Gizbas Iskandarli (60 kg) had to face Ayda Kopse
(Slovenia) within the 1/16 final stage, the opponent did not fight
and the boxer was declared the winner. He will fight in the 1/8
finals with Tunisian Molka Khalif, who was released from the first
round.
Ali Abdullayev also won in his debut at 63.5 kilograms. The
boxer won against Skender Lala (Albania) - 4:1 (29:27, 29:27,
29:27, 29:27, 27:29). Abdullayev will face Russian Malik Sugaipov
in the 1/16 finals.
Abbasgulu Shadlinski (75 kilograms) also won the 1/32 final
match. He knocked out Montassar Ben Zid (Tunisia) - 5:0 (29:28,
30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). The national member will play his
second match against Giorgi Natroshvili (Georgia).
Note that IBA Youth World Boxing Championships 2024 will end on
November 3.
Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history
of humankind.
The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000
BC.
This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the
Greeks in the late 7th century BC.
In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was
established.
Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing
Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games
in St. Louis.
In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in
Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.
Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full
member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many
international championships.
Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as
the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world
championship.
Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists
at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for
major boxing championships.
The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019.
This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to
qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.
The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing
Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the
London 2012 Olympic Games.
