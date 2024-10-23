Manufacturing Employment In Mexico Faces Prolonged Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For 18 consecutive months, employment in Mexico has experienced a steady decline, indicating a faster cooling of the sector compared to production levels.



In August 2024, employment within the transformation fell by 0.3% from the previous month. It also decreased by 2.3% compared to August 2023.



This trend has persisted since March 2023, when the industry last saw a marginal annual increase of 0.1%. The decline in manufacturing jobs is unusual for the Mexican economy.



Since 2007, significant drops have only occurred during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and now in 2023. Several factors contribute to this downturn.



Firstly, the sector's overall weakness is evident. Manufacturing activity contracted by 0.3% in the first half of 2024, contrasting with a growth of 1.9% during the same period in 2023. This reflects a widespread fragility within the industry.







Secondly, international competition has impacted certain sectors more severely. The textile and fashion industries, for example, face stiff competition from Asia, leading to substantial job losses.



Lastly, some industries have struggled to recover fully from the pandemic's effects, limiting their ability to sustain or grow their workforce.

Revitalizing Mexico's Manufacturing Sector

Despite these challenges, potential opportunities exist for revitalizing Mexico 's manufacturing sector. Nearshoring could play a significant role in this recovery.



In addition, the relocation of industrial capabilities to Mexico is expected to create between two and four million additional jobs by 2030.



Moreover, adopting advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) can enhance operational efficiency and flexibility. This technological shift could offset job losses by creating new specialized roles.



Additionally, transitioning towards clean energy offers new employment opportunities within manufacturing, particularly in areas focusing on sustainability and energy efficiency.



While the current state of manufacturing employment in Mexico presents challenges, strategic initiatives focusing on technology and sustainability could drive long-term recovery and growth.

