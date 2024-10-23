Kuwait Interior Min.: Biometric Services Continue Daily
10/23/2024 10:04:56 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that it continues to provide biometric fingerprint services to residents daily, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In a statement, the ministry advised that an appointment must be made in advance through the "Meta" portal, or the government application "Sahel," before heading to the designated centers, noting that the deadline would be on December 31. (end)
