Kuwait Interior Min.: Biometric Services Continue Daily

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The of Interior announced on Wednesday that it continues to provide biometric fingerprint services to residents daily, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In a statement, the ministry advised that an appointment must be made in advance through the "Meta" portal, or the application "Sahel," before heading to the designated centers, noting that the deadline would be on December 31. (end)

ha











MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108811576