Free & Equal Elections Announces United We Stand 2025 Kick Off At Tonight's Presidential Debate

United We Stand 2025

- Christina Tobin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Free & Equal Foundation announces the United We Stand performances, scheduled to take place tonight at the Free & Equal Presidential Debate in Los Angeles at 8PM EDT | 5PM PDT. This event marks a significant milestone in promoting transparency and alternative voting options, as Free & Equal opens a winner poll on its blockchain voting app utilizing Ranked Choice Voting, ensuring that votes are securely counted and verifiable on the blockchain ledger. Voting will open immediately following the debate.

"This debate is about giving voters real choices and ensuring their voices are heard. With blockchain voting, we are pioneering a transparent, secure way to count votes, creating trust in the process," said Christina Tobin.

The debate will feature a dynamic lineup of candidates committed to expanding voter choice, including Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party), Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party), and Randall Terry (Constitution Party). Adding to the momentum, the event will serve as the kickoff for United We Stand 2025, a nationwide movement uniting voices across the political spectrum, advocating for open debates and greater voter empowerment. A powerful lineup of artists and speakers has been confirmed to support this landmark event, including:

United We Stand Artists and Speakers:

Loomis – Musician, Performing the "Star-Spangled Banner"

Shylah Ray – Native Musician & Composer, Performing "Into The Wild" and“Hallelujah”

Mahdieh Maleki – Persian Musician, Performing "For Collective Prosperity"

Kaisi Berick – Guitarist, Performing the National Anthem Jimi Hendrix Rendition

Samuel J – International Musician & Composer, Performing "Become The Vision"

Colin Cantrell – Founder of Nexus

Joe from Texas – Event Sponsor & Author of Contract From the American People

Shyalpa Rinpoche – Tibetan Buddhist Spiritual Leader of The Universal Peace Sanctuary

Jon Nash – UWS Emcee, Performing a Prayer

The debate will be moderated by Christina Tobin, founder of Free & Equal, and David Walker, former U.S. Comptroller General. Sponsorship for the event is generously provided by Joe from Texas, TOGETHER!, We Vote Foundation, and Good Ancestor.

This event will be broadcast live on TV and radio, and streamed on multiple platforms, inviting all Americans to engage in a transformative moment in our nation's electoral history.

About Free & Equal Elections Foundation

The Free & Equal Elections Foundation is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a more open and transparent electoral process. By promoting fair and inclusive debates, it empowers voters with the information they need to make informed decisions. Over the years, Free & Equal's "United We Stand" events have featured notable artists and speakers, including Chuck D of Public Enemy, Immortal Technique, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

