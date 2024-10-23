Secure Access Services Edge Analysis Report 2024: A Global $2.31 Billion Market That Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 26.7% During 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Secure Access Services Edge (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by End-Use Sector, Solution Type, Offering, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Secure Access Services Edge Market was valued at USD 2.31 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during 2025-2030.

The Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) market has witnessed rapid growth due to the increasing need for secure and efficient network access, the rise of remote work, and the adoption of cloud-based applications. SASE is a network architecture that integrates wide-area networking (WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security functions, including secure web gateways, zero-trust network access, and firewall as a service. The market's expansion is driven by the need for organizations to provide secure access to distributed workforces and resources.

One of the primary drivers of the SASE market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and services. As businesses move their operations to the cloud, traditional network security models are becoming less effective. SASE provides a cloud-native approach to security, offering integrated and consistent protection across all users and devices, regardless of their location.

The rise of remote work has also played a crucial role in the market's growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote and hybrid work models, creating a need for secure and efficient access to corporate resources. SASE solutions enable organizations to provide secure remote access, protect sensitive data, and ensure compliance with security policies.

The increasing focus on zero-trust security has influenced the SASE market. Zero-trust principles emphasize verifying the identity and trustworthiness of every user and device before granting access to network resources. SASE architecture inherently supports zero-trust by providing comprehensive security controls and continuous monitoring, making it a preferred choice for modern organizations.

Geographical Insights

Americas represent the largest market for Secure Access Services Edge, driven by the high adoption of cloud technologies, advanced IT infrastructure, and a strong focus on cybersecurity. The United States is a key market, with significant investments in SASE solutions and a high level of awareness about secure network access.

In the Americas, the market benefits from a mature cybersecurity industry and the presence of major SASE solution providers. The growing demand for secure remote access and digital transformation initiatives further fuel market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by rapid digitalization, increasing cyber threats, and growing adoption of cloud-based applications. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are key markets, with expanding financial, healthcare, and technology sectors that require robust security solutions.

In Europe, the market for SASE is driven by strong regulatory support for data protection and a well-established IT sector. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are significant contributors, with a focus on adopting zero-trust security models and ensuring secure network access.

Key Secure Access Services Edge Market Segmentation

End-Use Sector:



Hardware

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare

Government Other End-Use Sectors

Solution Type:



Software

Hardware

Services Other Solution Types

Offering:



Network as a Service Security as a Service

Geography



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

