Suspension Of Kashmiri Students At Rajasthan University Revoked: Sakina Itoo

“Regarding J&K Students in Rajasthan: I am receiving distress calls from students alleging that the University is threatening to rusticate them. I have taken up the matter with Hon'ble CM who has assured to take up the same with Hon'ble CM of Rajasthan to resolve the issue,” Sakina Itoo posted earlier on X.

The students, who were protesting continuously for three days, claimed that the lack of approvals from the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) and the Indian Nursing Council (INC) puts their academic futures at risk.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Tuesday had taken up the matter with the Rajasthan and J&K governments in response to the suspension of 35 Kashmiri students at Mewar University, Rajasthan, following their protest over the lack of approval for the B.Sc. Nursing course.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said that the matter has been raised with the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office, urging them to intervene. The Association has raised the issue with Chief Minister's Advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, who expressed deep concern and reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the academic future of these students.

In response, Advisor Wani said,“We have taken serious note of this matter and will take it up with our Rajasthan counterparts today to ensure that a swift resolution is reached. The future of these students cannot be jeopardized due to administrative delays. We will work closely with the Rajasthan government and the university to address the issue at the earliest and secure the necessary redress.”

Deputy Registrar Mewar University Deepti Shastri had said,“The students were admitted in the 2023 academic session following an order from the Rajasthan High Court. As per the court's directive, the Rajasthan government was supposed to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which would then enable the Rajasthan Nursing Council to recognize Mewar University's nursing school on its website.”

“Despite sending multiple letters referencing the court order, the university received no response, prompting them to file a contempt petition with the Rajasthan High Court. The court accepted the petition and issued notices to the Secretary of Medical and Health Education and the Registrar of the Rajasthan Nursing Council. The respondents submitted their reply on October 15, 2024, and the matter remains subjudice, awaiting the next hearing date.”

