Duralabel Announces Year-End Discounts On Max Line Of Industrial Print Systems

- Dave Thomas -- DuraLabel, Chief Business Development OfficerBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BEAVERTON, OR - October 21, 2024, DuraLabel® announces its Holiday Promotion, offering up to $1,000 off DuraLabel Max Sign and Label Print Systems through December 31, 2024. This is an ideal opportunity for businesses seeking robust, cost-effective print systems to bring their labeling in house for OSHA compliance, facility organization, and safety labeling.DuraLabel Max print systems are the world's easiest-to-use industrial sign and label printers. Each comes with DuraLabel's LabelForge PRO software, featuring thousands of compliant signs, templates, and symbols. Users can quickly customize, design, and print labels for clear communication in industrial environments.The DuraLabel Max line of printers includes:. Kodiak Max: A two-color, 10” all-in-one benchtop printer designed for larger jobs.. Toro Max: A portable, 4” standalone printer that can be used on any jobsite.. Bronco Max: A cost-effective 4” printer that connects to a PC for easy use.DuraLabel Max Print Systems use quick-swap ribbon cartridges and offer endless uses, including; Arc Flash/Electrical Warnings, OSHA Notices, Chemical and HazCom Labels, Equipment Labels, NFPA Labels, Pipe Marking, Wayfinding, Rack/Bay Identification, Barcoding and more.DuraLabel Max Print Systems feature high-resolution thermal transfer printing, producing tough-tested labels guaranteed to last 5 years and withstand harsh conditions. With never-fade UV, chemical, and thermal resistance options, DuraLabel has the right solution for you.Designed, built, and tested in the United States, DuraLabel Max Print Systems ensure performance, reliability, and durability. They come with a 5-year warranty on the printer and premium vinyl supplies, along with lifetime customer support, service, setup, and design guidance.About DuraLabelThe DuraLabel brand, is owned by Graphic Products, Inc. Graphic Products has been at the forefront of safety compliance solutions since 1970. DuraLabel is known for its high-performance sign and label print systems, including the Max series. DuraLabel is trusted across a range of industries. The company's offerings also include PathFinder Floor Marking, FlowFinder Pipe Markers, and ReadySigns, with over 50,000 varieties of pre-printed safety signs. DuraLabel serves a wide array of sectors, including manufacturing, military, medical, oil and gas, power, logistics, and more. For more information, visit DuraLabel or call 1-800-788-5572.For further details, contact Jon Seaman, Director of Marketing, DuraLabel, at ....

