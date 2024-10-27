Many die in ‘terrorist attack’ in Turkey

(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded near Ankara, Turkey, where several individuals have reportedly lost their lives and many others have sustained injuries in a attack targeting the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS). Turkish Interior Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the incident on Wednesday, stating, “Unfortunately, we have martyrs and people after the attack.”



Social platforms were flooded with videos showing a significant explosion at the facility, accompanied by the sound of gunfire. Various clips captured the chaos as multiple assailants armed with rifles fitted with suppressors were seen engaging in the attack.



According to reports from Turkey’s NTV broadcaster, a group of attackers arrived at the TUSAS facility in a taxi during a shift change for security personnel. One of the assailants reportedly detonated a bomb, allowing the others to breach the building. The attackers are also alleged to have taken several hostages, with unverified images circulating online purportedly showing around a dozen individuals confined in a room inside the facility.



TUSAS plays a crucial role in Turkey’s defense industry, manufacturing F-16 fighter jets under a license from General Dynamics, alongside producing a variety of avionics and aircraft components for both civilian and military applications. The company is responsible for constructing jets, attack helicopters, and drones for the Turkish military. Notably, its largest shareholder is the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, a state-backed entity involved in military research and procurement.



This attack raises significant concerns about security and the ongoing threats faced by defense industries in Turkey, highlighting the vulnerabilities present even within high-security environments. The government is likely to respond with heightened security measures and investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

