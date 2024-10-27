Tulsi Gabbard becomes part of Republican Party

(MENAFN) Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has made a significant shift by endorsing Donald and officially joining the Party. Gabbard, who served as a congresswoman from Hawaii, gained national attention during her 2020 presidential campaign and has since been a vocal critic of U.S. military interventions abroad.



At 43, Gabbard has had a diverse career, having been deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, experiences that shaped her critical stance on foreign military engagements. In 2022, she departed from the Democratic Party, expressing her belief that it was “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”



Her announcement came during a surprise appearance at a Trump rally in North Carolina, where she was introduced by the former president as someone possessing "so much common sense." Once on stage, Gabbard warmly embraced Trump and launched a critique of the Democratic Party, which she described as “unrecognizable” compared to its former self.



Gabbard accused the Democrats, whose presidential candidate is currently Vice President Kamala Harris, of being “anti-freedom, pro-censorship, pro-open borders, and pro-war.” She contrasted this with Trump’s promises, asserting that he “pledged to end wars, not start them.”



During her speech, Gabbard highlighted what she perceives as a transformation of the Republican Party under Trump’s leadership, calling it a return to the “party of the people and the party of peace.” “I’m proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party. I am joining the party of the people… It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace,” she stated emphatically.



Gabbard's endorsement of Trump and her shift to the Republican Party signal a notable realignment in her political identity, reflecting broader trends in American politics where issues of war, peace, and individual freedoms are becoming increasingly polarized. As she steps into her new role within the Republican Party, her move could influence discussions around foreign policy and other key issues leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

