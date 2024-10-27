Slovak premier lashes out at bloc’s Ukraine financial priorities

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has voiced strong criticism regarding the European Union's financial priorities, particularly in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During a summit in Komarno, Slovakia, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Fico questioned the rationale behind the EU's substantial funding for Ukraine while simultaneously neglecting the pressing issue of illegal immigration affecting Europe.



As the EU deliberates its upcoming seven-year budget covering the period from 2028 to 2035, Fico highlighted a perceived disconnect in the bloc's priorities. He pointed out that while tens of billions of euros are earmarked for supporting Ukraine amid its war with Russia, insufficient resources are allocated to combat illegal migration—a problem that has persisted for nearly a decade since the 2015 crisis, which saw around one million migrants enter Europe, primarily via the Mediterranean.



Fico suggested that the EU should redirect its focus and investment towards improving infrastructure in countries like Libya. By doing so, he argued, the bloc could more effectively address the root causes of migration and help prevent people from fleeing to Europe in the first place. He raised pointed questions during the press conference, asking, "Why is it that while illegal migration is so dangerous for the European Union and Europe, we can’t spend enough money to achieve a successful policy of stopping migrants even before the borders?"



His remarks coincided with the European Parliament's approval of a €35 billion ($38 billion) loan to Ukraine, intended to support the country through the end of next year. The funding is expected to be repaid using revenues generated from frozen Russian assets held within the Brussels-based central securities depository, Euroclear. Fico's comments reflect a growing sentiment among some EU member states that there needs to be a more balanced approach to the bloc’s spending priorities, especially in light of the challenges posed by illegal immigration.



As discussions surrounding the EU's budget and its implications continue, Fico's statements may resonate with other leaders who share concerns about the bloc's current trajectory and its capacity to address multiple pressing issues simultaneously. The intersection of military support for Ukraine and the urgent need for effective immigration policies will likely remain a contentious topic within the EU in the months to come.

