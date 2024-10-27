Poland terminates demand for WW2 compensations from Germany

(MENAFN) Poland has officially abandoned its demand for reparations from Germany for the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War II, according to Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski. Emphasizing the new alignment between Warsaw and Berlin, Sikorski highlighted the importance of their partnership, particularly in the face of perceived threats from Russia.



Previously, under the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) government, Poland had consistently raised the issue of reparations, estimating the financial compensation owed by Germany at around PLN 6.2 trillion (approximately USD1.5 trillion) for the damages sustained during the Nazi occupation. However, in a recent interview with Poland’s TVP Info channel, Sikorski clarified that the focus has shifted away from financial reparations toward seeking a gesture of moral responsibility from Germany.



He stated that the current conversation is no longer about monetary compensation but rather about acknowledging the historical injustices. Sikorski noted, “the ball is now in Germany’s court,” urging the German government to come forward with a "creative decision." He suggested possible actions, such as providing care for the remaining survivors of the Nazi occupation in Poland and constructing a memorial in Berlin to honor the victims of those tragic events.



Sikorski further emphasized the necessity for both countries to concentrate on future cooperation, citing their roles as NATO allies. He pointed out that their partnership is crucial for addressing mutual security concerns, such as deterring threats from Russian military assets located in the Kaliningrad region and potential incursions in the Baltic Sea.



This shift in Poland's position reflects a broader geopolitical strategy aimed at reinforcing alliances within Europe and focusing on collective security rather than historical grievances. The diplomatic tone adopted by Sikorski marks a significant change in Poland's approach to its historical relationship with Germany, potentially paving the way for improved bilateral relations.

