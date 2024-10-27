Pentagon thinks N-Korean troops exist in Russia

(MENAFN) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has stated that North Korean military personnel have reportedly arrived in Russia, although the specifics of their mission remain unclear. Speaking to reporters in Rome, Austin emphasized that there is evidence to suggest the presence of North Korean in Russia, noting that the U.S. is actively seeking further information regarding their activities and intentions.



Austin highlighted the seriousness of the situation, suggesting that if North Korea is indeed planning to assist Russia in its military efforts, it would pose significant concerns for international stability. However, he refrained from providing details about the number of troops involved or their exact locations within Russia.



The allegations come in the wake of claims from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who accused North Korea of sending a military contingent to support Russian forces in the ongoing conflict. In a similar vein, South Korea has expressed its apprehensions, summoning the Russian ambassador to demand the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and cessation of military cooperation between Russia and Pyongyang. South Korean officials have warned that failure to address these concerns could result in serious repercussions.



In response to the accusations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the close relationship between Russia and North Korea, asserting that their cooperation is a sovereign right and should not be a cause for concern among other nations. He also noted the presence of “contradictory information” surrounding the issue, alluding to the differing narratives from Seoul and the Pentagon, and suggested that the Kremlin could not confirm the details of the allegations.



As tensions in the region continue to rise, the potential involvement of North Korean troops in support of Russia raises alarms about the implications for international security. Both the U.S. and South Korea are closely monitoring the situation as they seek to understand the dynamics of North Korea's role in the conflict. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing developments likely to shape the geopolitical landscape in the coming days.

