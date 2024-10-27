Hamas declares it won’t expose identity of new chief

(MENAFN) Hamas has announced plans to choose a new leader in March, but the identity of this individual will remain undisclosed for security reasons. This decision comes in the wake of the death of Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in a confrontation with Israeli forces in Rafah last Wednesday. Sinwar had taken over as the leader of the Gaza-based group in August, following the assassination of the Hamas bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.



In the interim, leadership responsibilities will be managed by a five-member committee of senior Hamas officials. The group’s spokesman confirmed that this committee includes Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshaal, Zaher Jabarin, Muhammad Darwish, and a fifth unnamed member. This temporary leadership structure aims to maintain continuity within the organization until a new leader is appointed.



Khalil al-Hayya, who is currently based in Qatar, is also leading Hamas' delegation in ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel. In a video message released last week, al-Hayya paid tribute to Sinwar, calling him a “holy warrior” and a “fallen martyr.” Sources within Hamas have indicated that al-Hayya has taken on many of Sinwar’s former responsibilities and is viewed as a strong contender for the top position.



The decision to keep the new leader's identity confidential underscores the security concerns facing Hamas amid ongoing conflicts with Israel. As the group navigates this transition, the leadership committee is expected to work collaboratively to address the challenges ahead while keeping the details of their operations under wraps.

MENAFN27102024000045015687ID1108821848