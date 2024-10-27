US fashion mogul gets charged with gay sex trafficking

(MENAFN) Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of the American powerhouse Abercrombie & Fitch, has been arrested in the United States on serious sex trafficking charges. Authorities allege that Jeffries, along with his romantic partner Matthew Smith and employee James Jacobson, engaged in the drugging and sexual exploitation of vulnerable men.



The took place on Tuesday and stem from a disturbing case involving 15 unnamed accusers. Jeffries and Jacobson were released on significant bonds of $10 million and $500,000, respectively. However, Smith, who possesses dual US-British citizenship, remains in custody as the legal proceedings unfold.



According to an indictment reported by various media outlets, the defendants are accused of luring young men into coercive sex parties over a span of nearly two decades, under the false promise of modeling opportunities associated with the brand. These young men were allegedly paid to accompany Jeffries and Smith to various luxurious locations in the United States and abroad, including New York, the UK, France, Italy, Morocco, and St. Barts, between 2008 and 2015.



Once at these locations, the victims reportedly found themselves coerced into participating in hours-long sex parties, often without prior knowledge that such activities would be expected of them. Prosecutors have indicated that some of the alleged victims were as young as 19 at the time of these incidents, further compounding the severity of the charges.



During a press conference, US Attorney Breon Peace emphasized that prosecutors possess a substantial amount of evidence to support the case, including travel records, financial documents, and testimonies from both accusers and witnesses.



In response to the allegations, Jeffries' legal team has strongly denied any wrongdoing, stating that their client “vehemently denies” the charges brought against him.



This case has sparked significant media attention, raising serious questions about the culture within the fashion industry and the treatment of young models. As the legal proceedings progress, many are closely watching how this situation will develop and what implications it may have for accountability in the fashion world.

