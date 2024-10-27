Obama gets ‘ready to drop bombs’ to back Harris

(MENAFN) Former President Barack made headlines at a recent campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Detroit, Michigan, where he delighted the crowd by rapping a verse from Eminem’s iconic song "Lose Yourself." The event, which featured a surprise appearance by Eminem, marked a significant moment in the campaign as the rapper endorsed Harris, amplifying her visibility in a crucial swing state.



As Eminem introduced Obama on stage, he expressed excitement and pride in supporting Harris, especially in his hometown. Obama, known for his charismatic speaking style, acknowledged the pressure of following such a high-profile performer. “You know, I have done a lot of rallies so I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem,” he admitted to the enthusiastic audience.



With laughter and cheers from the crowd, Obama began to recite the lyrics from "Lose Yourself": “My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. Vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti. I’m nervous, but on the surface I look calm n’ ready to drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting.” His playful delivery resonated with the crowd, showcasing his ability to connect with voters through humor and cultural references. “I love me some Eminem,” he concluded, drawing even more cheers.



Eminem's endorsement of Harris adds to a growing list of high-profile musicians backing her campaign, including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift. These endorsements are particularly significant in energizing younger voters and highlighting the cultural support for the Democratic ticket.



At a recent rally in Detroit, Lizzo also emphasized the importance of Harris’s candidacy, promising that a Harris administration would reflect the pride and resilience of Detroit. “If Harris wins, the whole country will be like Detroit,” she declared, calling for unity and strength.



In contrast, Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, has issued warnings about a potential Harris presidency, claiming that it could lead to chaos similar to the challenges faced by Detroit. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands,” he remarked during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club, framing his narrative around the notion of disorder.

