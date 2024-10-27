Iran, Pakistan discuss ways of potential cross-border energy collaboration

(MENAFN) The ministers of Iran and Pakistan convened for discussions on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Ministerial Conference in Qingdao, China. Abbas Ali-Abadi, Iran's Minister of Energy, and Sardar Awais Leghari, his Pakistani counterpart, focused their talks on potential collaborations, specifically targeting the development of electricity projects in border areas. According to reports from IRNA, Leghari emphasized the critical role of cross-border energy initiatives in enhancing connectivity and facilitating trade between the two nations.



During their discussions, both ministers highlighted the necessity for improved energy connectivity among regional countries, stressing the significance of bolstering cooperation in the operations and maintenance of power plants. They underscored the importance of regular coordination and communication to ensure the effective management of energy resources. Effective plant management was identified as essential for sustaining energy output and meeting the region's increasing energy demands.



The collaboration between Iran and Pakistan in the energy sector has been progressing, with notable developments including the completion of a power transmission line to Pakistan announced by Iran's former Energy Minister, Ali-Akbar Mehrabian, in March 2023. This transmission line aims to enhance electricity exchanges between the two nations and was designed to facilitate the transfer of up to 200 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Mehrabian reported that the line was constructed within a year and has successfully passed the necessary experiments and tests, making it operational.



Furthermore, Mehrabian expressed optimism about the future of electricity exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, highlighting the significance of developing and deepening bilateral relations. He stated that the collaboration could witness substantial progress once technical and commercial teams are formed to finalize agreements and facilitate energy exchanges. This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the growing energy needs of both countries while strengthening their economic ties.

