(MENAFN) During the recent BRICS summit in Kazan, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for deeper economic collaboration between China and Russia, underlining their commitment to global stability. Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi highlighted that Sino-Russian relations have been consistently advancing despite the challenges posed by the current geopolitical climate.



The summit, held in the capital of Russia's Tatarstan Republic, gathered leaders from BRICS nations as well as representatives from aspiring member states. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the group, which has provided a platform for discussions on various global issues.



In his remarks regarding bilateral relations, Xi pointed out that “despite the chaotic and confused external situation, trade and cooperation in other spheres between the two countries are actively developing.” This progress is evidenced by a series of significant joint projects that have emerged in recent years.



Xi also reiterated the importance of strengthening the economic partnership as part of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to enhance connectivity and trade across Asia and beyond. He mentioned that collaboration with the Eurasian Economic Union could further bolster these efforts.



According to the Chinese leader, the relationship between Beijing and Moscow has reached an "unprecedented level" due to their shared adherence to “non-confrontational principles.” This has allowed both nations to navigate the complexities of the “fickle international situation” effectively.



Additionally, Xi underscored the responsibility of both countries as major global powers to uphold an international system centered around the United Nations, asserting their roles in supporting global strategic stability.



After the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized the discussions between Xi and Putin as “very candid, business-like [and] constructive.” He noted that the two leaders acknowledged a significant alignment in their perspectives regarding global affairs.

MENAFN27102024000045015687ID1108821852