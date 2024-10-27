(MENAFN) The Pentagon has reaffirmed its decision to maintain restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles, citing the absence of valid military targets within Russia that warrant such strikes. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin articulated this stance during a recent interview with Fox News, addressing the ongoing requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to lift these limitations on the ATACMS missiles, which boast a range of approximately 300 kilometers.



Austin explained that the rationale behind the restrictions is rooted in the current military landscape. "The Russians have already moved their aircraft beyond the range of ATACMS," he noted, indicating that the effectiveness of these missiles against Russian targets has diminished. Furthermore, he pointed out that Ukraine has made significant advancements in its military capabilities, particularly in drone production, allowing it to strike targets at distances exceeding 400 kilometers.



Zelensky's requests to modify these rules are part of a broader 'victory plan' that includes a push for Ukraine to gain immediate NATO membership and increased access to Western military resources. However, these proposals have faced skepticism from Moscow, which has labeled them as a collection of “incoherent slogans.” Russian officials argue that such demands are designed to provoke a direct conflict between NATO members and Russia.



The situation is further complicated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings to Western nations against permitting Ukraine to utilize long-range weaponry to attack Russian soil. He has raised concerns that such actions could escalate tensions to the point of a direct confrontation or even a potential nuclear conflict. Putin contends that Ukraine lacks the capability to carry out these strikes independently, as they rely heavily on targeting intelligence provided by NATO allies.



This ongoing debate highlights the intricate balance the U.S. and its allies must maintain as they navigate support for Ukraine while attempting to avoid an escalation of the conflict with Russia. The implications of these missile restrictions could significantly influence the dynamics of the war and the broader geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.

