Government Committed To Promoting Medical Tourism, Says Prime Minister
Date
10/21/2024 2:05:03 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 21 (Petra) -- Prime Minister
Jaafar Hassan Monday said his government
is committed to working with the private sector and parties concerned with medical tourism.
During a meeting with heads of health
unions, Hassan discussed streamlining procedures for medical tourists in Jordan and cooperating with Jordanian embassies to support the efforts of the private medical sector to highlight its development and advantages.
The meeting focused on steps required to activate the medical sector and improve procedures that facilitate the arrival of patients and those seeking treatment and recovery to the Kingdom.
They discussed cooperation between the government and the private sector to demonstrate the advantages provided by this sector and promote them in new countries.
