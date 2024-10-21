Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid In Support Of Lebanese People Arrives In Beirut
Beirut: A Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived on Monday at Rafic Hariri Airport in the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, carrying food, medical, and relief aid provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the fraternal Lebanese people as a result of the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing due to recent developments.
The aid was received by the diplomatic staff of Qatar's Embassy and representatives of the Lebanese government.
