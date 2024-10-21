New Saia Terminals In Ohio And Kentucky To Boost Service And Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's expansion enhances regional freight capabilities with faster transit times.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce that Saia LTL Freight is continuing its nationwide expansion with the opening of three new terminals this month. Today, a new facility is opening in Akron, Ohio. Two additional terminals are slated to open on Oct. 28 in Green and Paducah, Kentucky. These new locations will enhance service in these regions by reducing transit times and freight handling.

“Opening these terminals in Ohio and Kentucky will improve service for our customers, allowing us to deliver freight faster,” said Vice President of Operations Jared Mull.“These additions will help us reduce transit times and improve freight handling as we remain committed to providing the highest level of service to businesses and communities throughout the region.”

The new facilities will bolster Saia's nationwide network, offering more seamless service in these key markets. Although Saia has serviced these areas, the new terminals will provide increased capacity and better freight handling, which translates into even higher service standards for customers.

As Saia celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the company's expansion is a testament to its legacy of growth and dedication to building strong, reliable connections across the country. The company's strategy remains focused on delivering exceptional customer service while expanding its footprint to meet the increasing demand for dependable freight solutions.

Saia is actively hiring for various positions across its expanding network including drivers, dockworkers, mechanics, and sales professionals. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Saia website to learn more about available opportunities and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates over 211 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking's“Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist

Phone: 770-232-4069

Email: ...