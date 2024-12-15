Russian War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,280 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in manpower from February 24, 2022, to December 15, 2024, have reached approximately 762,440 people, including 1,280 invaders eliminated over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Due to the continuous influx of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust certain figures regarding the enemy's total losses – specifically missiles. The overall figure has been corrected, while daily losses are presented as usual," the General Staff informed.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already destroyed: 9,551 (+12) enemy tanks, 19,707 (+32) armored fighting vehicles, 21,128 (+26) artillery systems, 1,256 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 (+2) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 20,356 (+127) operational-tactical level UAVs, 2,943 (+2) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 31,398 (+181) units of motor vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,648 (+4) units of special equipment of the Russian forces.

, 7in

As reported by Ukrinform, 276 combat clashes were recorded on the front line on December 14. The General Staff reported significant losses of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk sector.