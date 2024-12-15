Azerbaijani Rhythmic Gymnast Bids Farewell To Her Professional Career
Another artistic gymnast of the Azerbaijan national team has
finished her career.
Zeynab Hummatova said goodbye to the carpet,
Azernews reports, citing Idman.
She performed as part of the group team for many years. Zeynab
is a bronze medalist of the world championship, European champion,
and two-time Olympic participant.
Hummatova's farewell to the great Sport will be formalized today
at the Winter's Tale international tournament.
Zohra Agamirova, who was one day the leader of the national
team, also ended her career.
