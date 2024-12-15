Home machine output increases 20 percent in 8 months year on year

(MENAFN) The Secretary-General of the National Association of Household Appliance Manufacturers of Iran declared a 20 percent development in household machine output throughout the initial eight months of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 21) compared to the exact mentioned time in the previous year.



“Domestic manufacturers have produced a total of 13.84 million large and small household appliances over the past eight months, demonstrating notable growth compared to the previous year.” Omid Fazelinia informed a news agency.



Emphasizing the issues experienced by manufacturers, Fazelinia highlighted the requirement for significant action to resolve challenges in the manufacturing field to preserve and further this development.



He stressed that "Out of the USD7.0 billion financial turnover in the household appliance market, approximately $1.5 to $2.0 billion is the share of smuggled goods." He stated that these unapproved goods are sometimes more immediately existed to users in regional markets than domestic substitutions.



Fazelinia clarified that smuggled products arrive to the nation over the pretense of cross-border trade policies, transit allowances, as well as border carrying, regardless certain policies being chosen for particular border areas.



He also censured the shortage of oversight on social channels, where smuggled household appliances carrying famous brand names are widely purchased via specific websites and social media platforms.

