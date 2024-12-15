Hindu Leaders Demand Apology From Rahul Gandhi On Dronacharya-Eklavya Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) As Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi compared the actions of the BJP-led to the tale of Dronacharya and Eklavya, several religious criticised him and said the leader was a 'Rashtra Virodhi' (anti-national) and 'Hindu Virodhi (anti-Hindu)'.

Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the Modi-led government was "chopping the thumb of the youth of the country," drawing a parallel to the story where Dronacharya allegedly cut off Eklavya's thumb. The statement has drawn sharp criticism from several religious leaders, who are now calling for strict action and an apology from Gandhi.

Mahamandaleshwar Rupendra Prakash Maharaj of Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin condemned Gandhi's remark, stating that it misrepresents the historical and cultural significance of the Eklavya story.

He said,“Rahul Gandhi has distorted the facts of this story. In the Mahabharata, Eklavya donates his thumb to Dronacharya as Guru Dakshina, a symbol of respect and devotion, not an act of injustice. This episode highlights the greatness of the Guru-Shishya tradition, not any form of atrocity."

Maharaj also accused Gandhi of repeatedly attacking Hindu society while refraining from commenting on Islam, claiming he avoids criticism of the Muslim community due to fear of backlash.

"His statement about the Eklavya episode is a clear attack on Sanatan Dharma and an insult to its symbols and values," he added.

“Rahul Gandhi must apologise publicly and understand the true meaning of the Mahabharata and Ramayana before making such statements. He should study these texts to grasp the importance of the Guru-Shishya relationship.”

Other religious leaders also voiced their disapproval.

Kamal Nayan Das called Gandhi 'a fool' for his misunderstanding of the Eklavya story, and labelled him as 'Hindu Virodhi' and 'Rashtra Virodhi'. Das demanded strict action against Gandhi for his remarks.

Raju Das, another religious figure, also criticised Rahul Gandhi for insulting Sanatan Dharma in Parliament and for allegedly attempting to defame both Dronacharya and Eklavya.

He emphasised the historical and cultural significance of Eklavya's devotion and respect toward his guru, saying, "Rahul Gandhi's comments show his lack of knowledge about our culture and history. Eklavya was a noble figure, and his loyalty to his guru is a proud example of our tradition."

The controversy surrounding Gandhi's statement continued to escalate as religious leaders and political figures debated the implications of his remarks, with calls for an apology and a more informed approach to discussing India's cultural and religious history.