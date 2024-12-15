Viral Video: Driver Jumps From Moving SUV As Car Skids During Manali Snowfall Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A recent viral from Himachal Pradesh has stirred discussions about safety during the region's first snowfall of the season. While the snowfall has transformed popular spots like Manali and Shimla into dreamy winter destinations, it has also brought its share of challenges.

Initially shared on Instagram by Nitish Ruhela, the video captures an SUV losing control on the icy roads near the Atal Tunnel on the Leh-Manali Highway.

In the footage, the driver reacts quickly to the dangerous situation by jumping out of the moving SUV. The driver escaped unhurt, narrowly avoiding a mishap as the car skidded on the snow-covered road.

“If you're going to panic, don't go. If you decide to go, follow the advisory, and everything will be fine. Wherever there's snowfall, if the place is far from your location, enjoy somewhere closer to home. Especially near the Atal Tunnel; if you're there, spend a maximum of 30 minutes enjoying the spot and then leave!” wrote Ruhela, who goes by the Instagram handle Nangalvasi.

The driver's jump was risky as the car door could have severely hurt him. Also, the driver apparently left the passengers in the car itself. Fortunately, the car did not skid far away and bumped into the mountainside and top stop.

“If you know how to drive during snowfall , or if you trust your driver, then only travel during this time,” Ruhela says in the video, which has received more than 1.6 million views.

Social media reactions

Social media users were quick to react, raising concerns about winter travel safety in the mountains. Many shared advice on navigating icy conditions, such as using chains on tyres and avoiding sudden braking.

While the snow-covered hills are a treat for tourists, the video has highlighted the importance of being well-prepared for driving in extreme weather.