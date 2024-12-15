Auto Class Cars Launches All-New Maxus D90 Max In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor for Maxus in Qatar, has proudly revealed the all-new Maxus D90 Max in Qatar, the premium sporty cutting-edge vehicle that is designed to enhance the power and precision of the driving experience. With its advanced and superior engineering, this model offers unmatched performance capabilities for navigating any terrain with ease.

The special ceremony was held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel Doha in the presence of Frank Zauner, General Manager, Zaher Janbieh General Sales Manager, and Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, alongside distinguished guests, and representatives of media.

The exclusive launch event featured captivating segments of the traditional Qatari Ardah performance, creating an enchanting atmosphere that celebrated Qatari heritage. The event included a traditional tent, photo opportunities with falcons, and local traditional cuisine, all set amidst a showcase of Maxus's range of passenger cars, vans, light trucks (pickups), and SUVs.

Addressing the audience in the ceremony, Frank Zauner, General Manager, Auto Class Cars said:“Our gathering tonight draws a new chapter in the brand's journey, adding new concept to its wide line up of reliable commercial vehicles and selective SUVS. Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor of Maxus in Qatar, is proud to launch the all-new Maxus D90 Max in Qatar, another significant step forward in our expansion strategy. This launch not only showcases our commitment to introducing modern, cutting-edge models, but also reflects our unwavering focus on meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers. This new model takes us to new heights, reaffirming the brand's position as a trusted partner for customers worldwide.”

Speaking about the distinctive features of the all-new Maxus D90 Max, Zaher Janbieh General Sales Manager at Auto Class Cars said:“The exceptional features and specifications of the all-new Maxus D90 Max make it the ideal partner for customers in Qatar. With its bold design, advanced technology, and high safety standards, the new vehicle offers a modern and luxurious driving experience while enabling customers to navigate all terrains with comfort and ease. This groundbreaking vehicle will set a new benchmark in its class, catering to the needs of today's discerning customers”.

With Maximum torque up to 500 Nm and a maximum power of 160 kW, the Maxus D90 Max is equipped with 2.0T Diesel Dual Supercharge Engine that gives powerful performance and fuel economy of up to 8%, or 9.1 liters per 100Km. The vehicle is an off-road warrior that conquer any terrain. It is equipped with the new ATS2.0 all-terrain system offering adaptability to 10 fixed terrain modes and 2 combination modes for unrivaled off-road performance. Utilize the“Differential locks” feature for enhanced traction and the creep mode to maintain precise control on non-paved roads.

With a unique and attractive design that combines SUVs and off-road vehicles, the Maxus D90 Max offers a different and modern driving experience. The unique compact design allows you to experience all terrain while providing a smooth ride on normal roads.

Maxus D90 Max's luxurious panoramic sunroof floods the interior with natural light and offering unobstructed views whether on city streets or off-road terrain.

The Maxus D90 Max provides ample space for third-row passengers with an advanced air conditioning system with multiple options, making it effective for smooth airflow that ensures the comfort of all passengers.

The all-new Maxus D90 Max and the full line up of Maxus vehicles are available at Auto Class Cars showroom on Salwa Road in Doha.