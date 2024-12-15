Zulal Wellness Resort By Chiva-Som Wins 'Spa Of The Year'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest immersive wellness destination, has been named 'Spa of the Year' at the prestigious Ohlala Spa and Wellness Awards 2024, Doha, Qatar.

The annual awards celebrated the finest in luxury spa and wellness offerings across Qatar. This award recognises the resort's unique approach to wellness, blending the ancient wisdom of Traditional Arabic and Islamic (TAIM) with innovative therapies to provide a truly immersive and holistic experience.

Guests can unwind in the tranquil herb garden, enjoy a state-of-the-art hydrothermal suite with hot and cold water therapies, and rejuvenate in steam, dry heat, ice, and Himalayan salt inhalation rooms.

These carefully curated spaces are designed to cleanse both body and mind, enhancing every wellness journey.

Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort, said,“We are incredibly proud to be named 'Spa of the Year' at the Ohlala Spa and Wellness Awards 2024. This award reflects our pride in offering world-class facilities, all designed to provide guests with an exceptional spa experience. By blending the timeless principles of TAIM with innovative wellness practices, we have created a sanctuary where guests can truly rejuvenate."

"This recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar for wellness in Qatar and beyond.”