(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Chechen capital Grozny, drones attacked the OMON base and the 2nd Regiment of the Special Patrol Service on Sunday morning.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information comes from the Niyso Telegram of the Chechen resistance.

The first posts about the drone attack appeared on the channel at 7:00 on Sunday. At that time, it was reported that two drones fell in the vicinity of Grozny.

According to preliminary information, one drone attacked the 2nd Regiment of the Special Patrol Police Service, while another targeted the OMON base.

It is claimed that gunfire was heard before the drones fell. Five explosions were reported in the Chechen capital overall, according to Niyso.

"In addition to the OMON base and the police regiment, a drone also fell on a military base from which personnel are typically sent to Ukraine. It is located near the site of the former City Hospital No.

9," one of the posts states.

onin's

The Telegram channel also published a video revealing footage of a drone strike on the OMON base.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 12, a drone attacked a site belonging to the Special Police Regiment named after Akhmat Kadyrov in Grozny.