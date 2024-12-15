Saudi Arabia launches Adeera to elevate hospitality sector

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF has declared the launch of Adeera, a recent hospitality organization firm that will run and manage hotels, merging the highest industry standards with timeless real Saudi hospitality.



Nevertheless, Adeera PIF purpose is to structure recent world-class Saudi hotel brands and improve the volume of the local sector by starting programs for training and skills enhancement, in collaboration with international hospitality experts.



While Saudi Arabia is solidifying its position as a top destination, the firm aims to share a collection of distinguishing Saudi hotel brands, serving numerous segments from mid-range to ultra-luxury, for various classes of visitor, announced PIF in a statement.



It will open up new business chances, concentrating on the Saudi hospitality experience, working with hotel designers to make the most of the support from the local private sector, it reported.



Adeera will be a national winner, driving the Saudi hospitality sector and improving local talent and capability, it also said.



