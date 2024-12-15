General Staff Reports 292 Clashes On Frontlines In Ukraine On Dec 14, Enemy Most Active On Four Fronts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December

14, a total of 292 combat clashes were recorded on the frontlines, with the hottest areas being the Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Kursk directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , sharing operational information at 8:00, Sunday, December 15, as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to updated information, yesterday, the Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 61 on the Ukrainian Defense Forces positions and settlements, using two missiles and 99 guided aerial bombs.

Additionally, the invaders conducted over 5,000 artillery shelling attacks, including 158 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed over 3,000 kamikaze drones.

Areas affected by Russian airstrikes include Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Krymske, Petrivka, Kostiantynopilske, Uspenivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil in Donetsk region, Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

In response, the Ukrainian missile forces, aviation, and artillery struck 35 enemy concentrations of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one UAV control center, three artillery systems, and two air defense assets belonging to the invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector , using bomber and assault aviation, the Russian forces attacked near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian troops attempted three attacks, all of which were repelled near Lozova.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks near Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Nadiia, Makiivka, Druzheliubivka, and Terny.

In the Siversk sector , the Russian troops used bomber aviation. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 assaults near Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vyimka, and Berestove.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian forces attempted one breakthrough near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the invaders made five unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces, actively using bomber aviation.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 52 enemy attacks near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Pishchane, Petrivka, Shevchenko, Novotroitske, Ukrainka, and Novoolenivka. The Russian forces also bombed Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, and Hrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 enemy attacks near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zoria, Kurakhove, Lysivka, Yelyzavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka, with heavy Russian aviation support.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian forces stopped 37 Russian assaults near Trudove, Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopilske, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, Velyka Novosilka, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Novoandriivka, where Russian aviation was also active.

In the Huliaipole sector , Russians launched unguided rockets near Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian forces used 15 guided aerial bombs on Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian troops launched unguided rockets near Mykolaivka and attempted three assaults, all of which were unsuccessful.

In the Kursk sector , there were 57 combat clashes. The Russian forces used 23 guided aerial bombs and shelled the Ukrainian positions and their own settlements 380 times with artillery.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , the operational situation remains unchanged, there are no signs of enemy offensive group formations.

"Our defenders continue to inflict losses on the invading forces in personnel and equipment through active operations, exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline and deep in the rear," the General Staff reported.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army lost 1,280 troops in Ukraine over the past day.